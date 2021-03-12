Board of India Glycols approves transfer of BioEO biz to subsidiary - IGL Green Chemicals

-
ALSO READ
Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit rises 22.56% in the December 2020 quarter
Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit rises 1337.86% in the September 2020 quarter
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Tata Chemicals appoints N. S. Tirumalai as new CFO
-
Also approves onboarding of Clariant as majority partner in IGL Green ChemicalsThe Board of India Glycols at its meeting held on 11 March 2021 has approved the execution of the business transfer agreement on 11 March 2021 for transfer of Company's BioEO (Speciality Chemicals) Business to IGL Green Chemicals (IGCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary.
The Board also approved entering into a joint venture with IGCPL and Clariant International (Clariant), in connection with, inter alia, investment by Clariant in IGCPL and issuance of subscription shares by IGCPL to Clariant, which will result in IGCPL becoming a 51 :49 joint venture, in which 51% stake will be held by Clariant and the remaining 49% stake will be held by the Company.
Subscription of shares by Clariant resulting in divestment of a majority stake in IGCPL by the Company in favour of Clariant, is subject to approval of the Members of the Company by way of a special resolution through Postal Ballot.
Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors, a joint venture agreement was executed by the Company, Clariant and IGCPL on 11 March 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU