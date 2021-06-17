Infosys Finacle introduces Digital Banking SaaS designed for Indian Urban Cooperative Banks

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, today announced its Digital Banking SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) offering designed as an accessible solution to help Indian Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) to modernize their business and operations.

Designed specifically for the UCB segment, the platform has already seen adoption by three leading UCBs in India - Vidya Sahakari Bank, Urban Co-operative Bank, Bareilly and Zoroastrian Cooperative Bank.

The cost-effective SaaS offering combines the comprehensive functional spread of the industry-leading Finacle solution suite, with complementary solutions and capabilities from Finacle business partners, Saraswat Infotech (SIPL) and Best of Breed Software Solutions (BBSSL), to help UCBs reduce cost, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver world-class customer experiences.

