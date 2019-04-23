Infosys Finacle positioned as Leader among End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers

-
By IDC MarketScapeInfosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers 2019 Vendor Assessment. The report assesses the capabilities and strategies of seven leading corporate banking solutions powering the digital transformations of corporate banking organizations.
