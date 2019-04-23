JUST IN
Infosys Finacle positioned as Leader among End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers 2019 Vendor Assessment. The report assesses the capabilities and strategies of seven leading corporate banking solutions powering the digital transformations of corporate banking organizations.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 17:24 IST

