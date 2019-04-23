JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Pradeep Metals gets upgrade in ratings for bank facilities from CRISIL

Capital Market 

Pradeep Metals announced that CRISIL has revised the credit ratings of the company as follows -

Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 102 crore Long term ratings - CRISIL BBB-/Stable (upgraded from CRISIL BB+/ Positive) Short term ratings - CRISIL A3 (upgraded from CRISIL A4+)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU