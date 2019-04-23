JUST IN
Board of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 22 April 2019

The Board of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp has accepted the resignation of Anil Singhvi (DIN 00239589) as an Independent Director of the company with effect from 19 April 2019. The Board has approved the appointment of Alok Perti (DIN 00475747) and Dr. Amit Biswas (DIN 08173442), as additional directors in the capacity of Independent Directors on the Board of the Company.

