Board of Tata Global Beverages approves raising Rs 450 cr from debt issue

At meeting held on 23 April 2019The Board of Tata Global Beverages has approved the inclusion of an item in the notice convening the ensuing AGM, relating to seeking approval of members for issue of Debentures /debt securities on private placement basis, upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 450 crore, within the overall borrowing limit of the Company, as previously approved by the members.
