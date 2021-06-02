Infosys initiates internal investigation related to SEBI's ongoing insider trading investigation

Infosys announced that on 01 June 2021, the company was informed of an interim ex-parte SEBI Order where two of its employees, amongst other third parties have been named, in an ongoing insider trading investigation.

Infosys has a well-defined Code of Conduct covering all its employees and an Insider Trading Policy that governs dealing with unpublished price sensitive information.

The Company will extend full cooperation as required to SEBI on the matter. Additionally, as a result of the Order, an internal investigation is being initiated and appropriate action will be taken on conclusion of such investigation.

