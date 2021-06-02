Sterling & Wilson Solar announces change in Global CEO

Sterling & Wilson Solar announced that Bikesh Ogra has expressed his desire to assign day to day business operations to next level of leadership teams. Amit Jain will take over the global operations of the Solar business from Bikesh Ogra with immediate effect.
Amit Jain has been working in the capacity of Country Head - US & Australia so far.
Now he has been assigned with higher responsibilities and will take the position of Global CEO - Solar Business and will report to the Board of Directors of the Company. He will continue to operate from the Dubai office and will be on the rolls of Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).
Bikesh Ogra will continue as a Director on the Board of the Company and shall focus more on business strategy and organizational development, which shall include mentoring and guiding the senior executives to ensure sustainability and overall growth of the Company. The Company takes this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to Bikesh Ogra for bringing the Solar business to the Global level apart from achieving several prestigious national and International awards.
