Adani Ports records 79% growth in handled cargo volume in May 2021

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance as under:
(i) In the month of May, 2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 25.65 MMT thus registering a growth of 79% on Year on Year basis.
(ii) In the container segment, in May 2021, APSEZ handled container volume of 0.72 MN TEU's thus registering a growth of 67 % on Year on Year basis.
(iii) In the month of May, 2021, Mundra port handled container volume of 0.56 MN TEU's thus registering a growth of 61% on Year on Year basis
