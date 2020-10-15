Infosys, Likhitha Infrastructure, Tata Elxsi to be watched

Infosys' consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 4,845 crore on a 8.6% rise in revenues to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Sequentially, consolidated net profit rose 14.4% and revenue increased 3.8% in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure will debut on the bourses today, 15 October 2020 with the final issue price fixed at Rs 120 per share.
Tata Elxsi's net profit jumped 58.36% to Rs 78.88 crore on a 9.13% rise in total income to Rs 434.59 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Den Networks' consolidated net profit jumped 149.73% to Rs 36.76 crore on a 0.42% rise in total income to Rs 378.81 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Tata Steel BSL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income rose 21.4% to Rs 5,545.35 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Goa Carbon reported net loss of Rs 5.03 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 13.77 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income fell 13.23% to Rs 88.31 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
