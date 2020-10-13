Infosys, Wipro, Cipla in focus

Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products.

Among key result, Wipro will declare its July - September quarterly result today, 12 October 2020.

Cipla said that its step-down associate company in USA, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (Avenue), a company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the U.S. market, announced it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for IV tramadol.

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bangalore.

Aster DM Healthcare through its subsidiary, Dr. Moopen's Healthcare Management Services LLC, has acquired 3% stake in Sanad Al-Rahmah Medical Care Company. Pursuant to the aforementioned acquisition the shareholding of the company has increased from 97% to 100%.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said that a meeting of the board will be held on 15 October 2020 to consider and approve, the issue of securities of the bank to existing shareholders of the bank on a rights basis.

Rane Brake Lining said the company's board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 15.

