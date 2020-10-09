TCS, J K Cement, Solar Industries in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of 10 new Threat Management Centers across the globe, that will focus on providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers.

J K Cement said the company has successfully commissioned 0.7 million tonne per annum grey cement grinding capacity at Balasinor, Gujrat unit and also commenced commercial despatches.

Solar Industries India and its subsidiary Economic Explosives have received orders from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for supply of explosives and initiating systems worth Rs 447 crore, to be delivered over a period of two years.

GOCL Corporation said its subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) has bagged an order of Rs 186.78 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for the supply of bulk explosives and accessories over a period of two years.

OnMobile Global said that Fonestarz Media Group, a non-material wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company has been dissolved effective October 6, 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)