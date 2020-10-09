TCS, J K Cement, Solar Industries in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of 10 new Threat Management Centers across the globe, that will focus on providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers.
J K Cement said the company has successfully commissioned 0.7 million tonne per annum grey cement grinding capacity at Balasinor, Gujrat unit and also commenced commercial despatches.
Solar Industries India and its subsidiary Economic Explosives have received orders from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for supply of explosives and initiating systems worth Rs 447 crore, to be delivered over a period of two years.
GOCL Corporation said its subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) has bagged an order of Rs 186.78 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for the supply of bulk explosives and accessories over a period of two years.
OnMobile Global said that Fonestarz Media Group, a non-material wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company has been dissolved effective October 6, 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU