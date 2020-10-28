Infosys Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1076.75, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 65.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% slide in NIFTY and a 37.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1076.75, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11745.3. The Sensex is at 39964, down 1.38%.Infosys Ltd has gained around 6.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21023.4, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1078.25, down 1.15% on the day. Infosys Ltd jumped 65.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% slide in NIFTY and a 37.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)