Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on order win

Aurionpro Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 74.40 after the IT solutions provider announced a major order win from the largest telecom operator in the UAE.
The order won has been bagged by Intellvisions Software LLC, an Aurionpro Group company in UAE, is in the smart customer experience segment for the supply, implementation and maintenance of the Self Assisted Stations (SAS) and Smart Shelf.
The project will cover implementation within 18 months (1.5 years), followed by maintenance and support upto 5 years. The total order value will consist of various work orders which in aggregate are expected to be valued close to AED 15 million (approximately Rs 30 crore).
The current work orders which are to be delivered within next four months are valued close to AED 7.2 million (approximately Rs 14.50 crore).
Aurionpro Solutions' consolidated net profit tanked 67% to Rs 3.39 crore on a 35.2% decline in net sales to Rs 76.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Aurionpro Solutions is engaged in offering information technology (IT) and consultancy services. It is also engaged in the sale of equipment and software licenses. It is engaged in the business of providing solutions in corporate banking, treasury, fraud prevention and risk management, Internet banking, governance and compliance.
The scrip has jumped 175.04% from its 52-week low of Rs 27.05 hit on 17 March 2020.
