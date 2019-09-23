Infosys Ltd Falls 3.61%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 3.08%

Infosys Ltd has lost 3.23% over last one month compared to 5.45% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.62% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd lost 3.61% today to trade at Rs 776. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 3.08% to quote at 15098.91. The index is down 5.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hexaware Technologies Ltd decreased 3.29% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 3.08% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 2.4 % over last one year compared to the 5.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 3.23% over last one month compared to 5.45% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 847.4 on 06 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 600.65 on 26 Nov 2018.

