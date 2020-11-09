Infosys partners with ASU to enhance learning using digital solutions

Arizona State University and Infosys announced a strategic partnership to enhance the learning experience for engineering graduate students in both on-campus and fully interactive remote classes.
Starting in spring, 2021, full-time graduate students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU, enrolled in either in-person or ASU Sync classes will have access to digital learning solutions and services offered through Infosys. Using the Infosys Wingspanplatform from the Live Enterprise for Education Suite, students will be able to earn certifications and badges in several technical skill sets.
They can gain valuable applied project experience in the content area Playgrounds, to run demos and practice exercises.
Infosys Wingspan will allow ASU to better engage students in online synchronous and asynchronous learning. In addition, the platform will be used by administration and IT staff at ASU, allowing the university to more quickly and efficiently identify and resolve technical issues for enhanced student support. Upon completing their degree program, these graduate students will be competitive job candidates, equipped to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the industry.
