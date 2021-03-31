Infosys partners with LivePerson to address growing demand for conversational experiences

Infosys and LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced a new 360 partnership to help brands manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees over SMS, web sites, apps, and the messaging channels they use every day.

The partnership will enable brands to unlock higher growth by combining Infosys Cobalt, a platform and set of services to accelerate an enterprise's journey into the cloud, with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, a complete set of applications and APIs for creating and managing conversational experiences.

