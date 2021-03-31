Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 400 cr via public issue of NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial to raise upto Rs 200 cr via NCDs
Edelweiss Financial Services receives revision in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings
Edelweiss Financial Services launches Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs
Edelweiss Financial Services' public issue of NCDs oversubscribed
NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds
-
Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of a face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 200 crore (Base Issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 200 crore aggregating to a total of Rs 400 crore (Issue).
There are 7 Series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenures ranging from 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option.
Effective annual yield for NCDs having fixed interest rates ranges from 9.09% to 9.70%.
At least 75% of the funds raised through this Issue will be used for the purpose of repayment /prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company and the balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU