Cipla enters agreement for stake in ABCD Technologies LLP

Cipla has entered into an agreement to become a partner in ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP).

The transaction is in line with Company's strategy on leveraging digital assets and philosophy of access and affordability of medicine to all.

The proposed business of Target entity will be carried out with an objective to facilitate the digitization of the healthcare infrastructure in India towards enhancement of Good Distribution Practices (GDP) inter alia, in support of the National Digital Health Mission of Government of India (Business).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)