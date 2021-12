Infosys partners with Packable

To augment its Direct to Consumer Platform

Infosys announced its collaboration with Packable, a leading e-commerce company with a proprietary tech-enabled offering, sitting at the intersection of brands, marketplaces and customers. Packable recently announced merger with Highland Transcend Partners, setting it on the path to becoming a public company. Through the collaboration with Packable, Infosys will integrate its flagship human-centric digital commerce platform, Infosys Equinox, with Packable IQ (Packable's proprietary ecommerce platform). The strategic collaboration will strengthen Packable's ability to offer its brand partners an engaging, innovative, and agile Direct to Consumer platform (D2C): D2C-in-a-box."

The proliferation of e-commerce and digital channels means it is increasingly critical for brands to develop and execute innovative D2C strategies to help them win e-commerce shoppers through unique, personalized and innovative customer engagement. Packable - equipped with Infosys's Equinox's microservices based, API first, and cloud native design - will be better placed to add greater value to its brand partners via the new D2C-in-a-box offering. Infosys Equinox combined with Packable IQ's intelligent pricing, consumer transaction data, smart inventory management and extensive fulfillment capabilities will create a highly competitive D2C platform to run and manage a brand's e-commerce website and operations. It will also enable brands to create curated D2C journeys ready to be launched in a matter of weeks.

