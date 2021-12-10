TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 in Philippines

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 in Philippines.

TVS Apache RR 310 is meant to make a statement amongst motorcycle enthusiasts in the Philippines market. It uses a 312cc SI, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 34 bhp power and 27 Nm of torque.

TVS NTORQ 125 is a sporty and aero dynamic 125cc automatic scooter, offering a robust and enhanced riding experience. TVS NTORQ 125 is the only scooter equipped with an RT-Fi platform. The products feature a Bluetooth connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator, and phone battery strength display unit.

