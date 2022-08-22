Infosys positioned as Leader for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide

Infosys has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide. Evaluating more than 1,000 data points, Gartner has assessed 20 service providers' capabilities to deliver SAP S/4HANA application services on a worldwide basis.

According to Gartner, Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market. They have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market.

Leaders have built a considerable S/4HANA track record and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches, or modules.

Infosys is a global strategic services partner of SAP, and it provides transformation-as-a-service to global enterprises under the 'Live Enterprise for RISE with SAP' offeringpart of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings. The service offering brings together a unique set of tools, accelerators, and robust methodologies for quantifiable value discovery and faster deployment of SAP S/4HANA. The Infosys 'Live Enterprise for RISE with SAP' industry template includes Infosys Catalyst that applies pre-configured, industry-specific expertise to accelerate and contextualize S/4HANA-led transformation for enterprises.

