Subex to deploy its fraud management solution for Ethio Telecom

Subex announced that it has been selected by Ethio Telecom to deploy its Fraud Management solution. The solution, which is built on Subex's AI orchestration platform, HyperSense, will replace Ethio Telecom's existing legacy fraud management system, thereby enabling them to move from a traditional rules-based approach to an AI-first approach. This approach will, inturn, enable them to detect new and unknown threats in real-time.

Ethio Telecom is Ethiopia's leading integrated telecommunications solutions provider, with over 50 million subscribers.

The telecom operator has recently launched a pre-commercial 5G network within the country. In order to sustain its market leadership by providing high-quality, and innovative offerings, Ethio Telecom wanted to enhance and broaden its risk management strategy by having a holistic defense mechanism.

With Subex's AI-first Fraud Management system on HyperSense, which leverages AI in every step of the Fraud management process, Ethio Telecom will now be able to bring in enhanced accuracy, coverage, and time-to-detect. These capabilities will, in turn, enable the operator to adopt a proactive approach to combatting risks such as SIM Box, Spoofing, SMS frauds, roaming frauds, subscription frauds, device frauds, Mobile money risks, Credit Risk Management, etc. Furthermore, with its earlier deployment of Subex's Business Assurance, Ethio Telecom will now be able to consolidate its Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management approach to ensure the breaking down of silos and enhance operational efficiency.

