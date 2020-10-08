Infosys recognized as a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services

-
By ForresterInfosys announced that Forrester has named Infosys a global leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Services, in its recent report entitled The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020. Infosys ranked highest in the current offering category and among the top two in the strategy category. The report notes Infosys' long history in process automation and a deep, impressive expertise in executing large and sophisticated projects across North America, Europe, and Asia.
For the report, Forrester assessed 13 service providers through its 22-criteria evaluation of DPA services. The report recognizes Infosys for its investments in unique IP to ease the development experience on DPA platforms and strengths in process discovery, modeling, and documentation. The report also acknowledges Infosys' mature customer experience.
