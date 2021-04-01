Infosys recognized as top three services providers in Nordics

-
In the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021Infosys has been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility, and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.
