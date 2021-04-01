NMDC achieves higher production and sales performance in March 2021

NMDC announced the production and sales of iron ore (provisional) for an upto the month of March 2021 as under:

For the month of March 2021, the company achieved production of 4.57 million tons compared to 2.76 million tons in March 2020 and recorded sales of 4.08 million tones compared to 2.70 million tons in March 2020.

For the period upto March 2021, the company achieved production of 34.11 million tons compared to 31.49 million tons in the period upto March 2020 and recorded sales of 33.27 million tones compared to 31.51 million tons in the period up to March 2020.

