Infosys signs digital deal with European soft-drink maker

-
ALSO READ
Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer, Siemens in focus
Zydus receives DCGI approval of Saroglitazar Mg for treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in India
Cadila Health gets DCGI nod for Saroglitazar to treat liver disease
Indices decline after choppy trade; Nifty ends below 14,350
Sensex closes almost flat, Nifty fails to reclaim 15,000
-
Britvic, a leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, has selected Infosys as its strategic partner for end-to-end IT services across applications and infrastructure.
As Britvic's strategic partner, Infosys will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic's business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap. Infosys will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation and process maturity.
Neal Johnson, IT director operations & infrastructure at Britvic, said, "Britvic's aim is to be the most dynamic, creative and admired soft drinks company in the world which means IT needs to transform the way service and operations are delivered - with Infosys we have a strategic partner to take our operations to the next level by leveraging automation and digitalisation, thereby, offering a seamless digital experience for our enterprise users. This partnership will also help us innovate faster, be more agile and to transform quickly by leveraging Infosys's thought leadership as a market leader in IT services for Consumer Goods companies.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys reported a 2.3% decline in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore on 1.5% increase in revenues to Rs 26,311 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Infosys fell 0.65% to Rs 1,322.05 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,320.15 to Rs 1,334.30 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU