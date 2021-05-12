Infosys signs digital deal with European soft-drink maker

Britvic, a leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, has selected Infosys as its strategic partner for end-to-end IT services across applications and infrastructure.

As Britvic's strategic partner, Infosys will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic's business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap. Infosys will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation and process maturity.

Neal Johnson, IT director operations & infrastructure at Britvic, said, "Britvic's aim is to be the most dynamic, creative and admired soft drinks company in the world which means IT needs to transform the way service and operations are delivered - with Infosys we have a strategic partner to take our operations to the next level by leveraging automation and digitalisation, thereby, offering a seamless digital experience for our enterprise users. This partnership will also help us innovate faster, be more agile and to transform quickly by leveraging Infosys's thought leadership as a market leader in IT services for Consumer Goods companies.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys reported a 2.3% decline in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore on 1.5% increase in revenues to Rs 26,311 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Infosys fell 0.65% to Rs 1,322.05 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,320.15 to Rs 1,334.30 so far.

