DRL announces launch of Ertapenem in U.S. market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of INVANZ.
INVANZ is a trademark of Merck and Co., Inc. The INVANZ brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $205 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2021 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of INVANZ (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, "We're excited to extend our strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr. Reddy's, has enabled the execution of this launch.
Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma said, "We are delighted about this collaboration, as it brings together Dr. Reddy's experienced marketing and distribution capabilities and Gland Pharma's robust development and manufacturing capabilities. Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilization of this dedicated Penem facility.
The announcement was made before market hours today, 12 May 2021. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.67% to settle at Rs 5,293.60 yesterday, 11 May 2021.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.
