Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 283.72 points or 1.06% at 26458.79 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 8.42%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 4.56%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.22%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.19%),Wipro Ltd (down 2.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.94%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.88%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 1.76%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.66%), and Mindtree Ltd (down 1.62%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (up 7.98%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 7.58%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.94%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 441.65 or 0.89% at 49060.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.9 points or 0.8% at 14822.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.96 points or 0.59% at 22559.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.7 points or 0.32% at 7176.12.

On BSE,1703 shares were trading in green, 1229 were trading in red and 206 were unchanged.

