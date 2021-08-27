Infosys subsidiary secures contract from Manitoba Public Insurance

Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of Infosys, will enable Manitoba Public Insurance, which delivers auto insurance & driver services, to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration and International Registration Plan for 9 lakh Manitoba resid

Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems - a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) solutions provider - to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic's portfolio of products (Celtic Motor Vehicle System (CMVS) and Celtic Transportation Services - International Registration Plan (CTS-IRP) for Manitoba (Canada). Manitoba is a Canadian province bordered by Ontario to the east and Saskatchewan to the west.

Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consists of interoperable modules that digitize both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies.

Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. The platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use.

Infosys' consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Shares of IT major fell 0.68% to Rs 1,715.25 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

