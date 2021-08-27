Infosys subsidiary secures contract from Manitoba Public Insurance

-
ALSO READ
Infosys, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma in spotlight
Indices slide in early trade; breadth positive
Ministry Of Road Transport Simplifies Re-registration Norms For Passenger Vehicles Moving To Other State
Edelweiss Financial climbs on divesting stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers
India Has 51 Lakh Light Motor Vehicles Older Than 20 years According Scrapping Policy Details
-
Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of Infosys, will enable Manitoba Public Insurance, which delivers auto insurance & driver services, to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration and International Registration Plan for 9 lakh Manitoba resid
Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems - a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) solutions provider - to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic's portfolio of products (Celtic Motor Vehicle System (CMVS) and Celtic Transportation Services - International Registration Plan (CTS-IRP) for Manitoba (Canada). Manitoba is a Canadian province bordered by Ontario to the east and Saskatchewan to the west.
Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consists of interoperable modules that digitize both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies.
Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. The platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use.
Infosys' consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.
Shares of IT major fell 0.68% to Rs 1,715.25 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU