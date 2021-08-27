Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 24.95 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 74.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33402 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 August 2021.

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 24.95 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 74.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33402 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.595.90. Volumes stood at 8654 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 13.76 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 63.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21571 shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.836.75. Volumes stood at 18665 shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 22.09 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 39.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55377 shares. The stock rose 2.17% to Rs.1,177.15. Volumes stood at 20448 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd recorded volume of 18.88 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 36.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51506 shares. The stock gained 1.44% to Rs.624.00. Volumes stood at 36658 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd clocked volume of 12.86 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.57% to Rs.2,681.90. Volumes stood at 55847 shares in the last session.

