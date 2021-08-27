Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2021.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd soared 12.38% to Rs 665.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 8.05% to Rs 67.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

SKF India Ltd surged 7.30% to Rs 3011.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1275 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd exploded 6.14% to Rs 4200.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9533 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 5.83% to Rs 83.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

