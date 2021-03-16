Infosys to announce Q4 result on 14 April 2021

Infosys in a regulatory filing on Tuesday announced that the board will meet on 13 and 14 April to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2021.

The IT major said its board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the IT major's net profit jumped 7.3% to Rs 5,197 crore on a 5.5% rise in revenues to Rs 25,927 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Infosys gained 0.79% to Rs 1,384 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

