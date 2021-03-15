Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2021.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 130.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 9.03% to Rs 1144.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
India Glycols Ltd tumbled 7.69% to Rs 492.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39593 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 5.28% to Rs 37.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd shed 5.03% to Rs 1192.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40729 shares in the past one month.
