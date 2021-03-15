Sical Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd and Heranba Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2021.

Sical Logistics Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 12.6 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up lost 9.84% to Rs 150.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14252 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.06% to Rs 74.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19491 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd shed 6.67% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91769 shares in the past one month.

Heranba Industries Ltd dropped 6.50% to Rs 711.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

