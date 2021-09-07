Infosys tops 2021 HFS Top 10: Banking and Financial Services

Infosys has been ranked number 1 in the 2021 HFS Top 10: Banking and Financial ServicesThe Best of the Best Service Providers report. Infosys was recognized for helping banking and financial services (BFS) firms bridge the gap between operations efficiency, revenue growth, and digital experience in a seamless and time-bound manner.

HFS Research assessed and rated the industry-specific service capabilities of the top 10 leading service providers in the world, across criteria that included: a defined series of execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment, and voice of the customer.

Infosys was distinguished for the breadth of its global operations and resources, supplemented by BFS capabilities as part of Infosys Cobalt, its extensive partner ecosystem, and 14 CoEs spread globally as co-innovation centers and design studios. The report called out Infosys' flagship internal IP and technologies such as the Infosys Banking API Platform (IBAP), Infosys Text Analytics Platform (ITAP), Mortgage Servicing Solution (MOSS), Infosys Transaction Reconciliation System (ITRS), Infosys Smart Banking Suite, and Infosys Finacle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)