Infosys wins three awards at 4th DevOps Industry Awards

Infosys has won three awards at the 4th DevOps Industry Awards.
Infosys is the only participating service provider to have won the highest number of recognitions at these industry awards for three consecutive years.
The DevOps industry awards recognize organizations and individuals who have demonstrated noteworthy achievements in integrating and adopting DevOps practices. Infosys was a finalist across 11 categories and was distinguished for its ability to continuously improve and achieve end -to-end DevOps outcomes.
Infosys was recognized for its wide range of DevOps offerings, industry -leading practices, and unwavering commitment towards providing the best-in-class DevOps services for its clients.
Infosys was awarded in the following categories: The 'Best Use of Security in a DevOps project Award' The 'Best DevOps Cloud Project' in partnership with Analog Devices '2020 DevOps Industry' Award - the highest category of recognition at the international DevOps industry awards
