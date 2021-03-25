Thangamayil Jewellery receives upgrade in credit ratings

-
From ICRAThangamayil Jewellery has received upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities and fixed deposit programme of the company as follows:
Long term bank limits - ICRA A- (upgraded from ICRA BBB+)
Short term bank limits - ICRA A2+ (upgraded from ICRA A2)
Fixed deposit programme - MA+ (upgraded from MA-)
