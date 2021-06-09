Inox Leisure launches QIP issue

The multiplex chain operator launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares on 8 June 2021 at a floor price of Rs 315.25 per share.
The floor price is at a 5.63% discount to yesterday's closing price of Rs 334.05 per share.
The qualified institutions placement committee of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on or after 11 June 2021, to consider and approve the issue price for the QIP issue. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
In its draft placement document filed with the bourses, Inox Leisure said that it proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the QIP issue to meet capital expenditure requirements for ongoing and future projects; to sustain growth in the business; for business expansion and to improve the financial leveraging strength of the company; towards working capital requirements; towards debt repayments including repayment of any existing or future debt incurred for any purpose including for paying off any liability; for investments including amongst others, in subsidiary companies; to meet the current operational expenses; and for general corporate purposes.
Inox Leisure is a multiplex chains operator. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 93.69 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 82.15 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined by 75.66% YoY to Rs 90.44 crore during the quarter.
The scrip fell 2.31% to end at Rs 326.35 on Wednesday.
