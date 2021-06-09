MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2021.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 27.2 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1410 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd lost 9.85% to Rs 20.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd tumbled 9.52% to Rs 0.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd fell 8.99% to Rs 125.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5525 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd pared 7.20% to Rs 158. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5149 shares in the past one month.

