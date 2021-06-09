Religare Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

D B Corp Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2021.

Religare Enterprises Ltd tumbled 7.82% to Rs 135.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd crashed 7.47% to Rs 108.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59894 shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 230.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd shed 6.76% to Rs 413.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49709 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd fell 6.54% to Rs 69.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

