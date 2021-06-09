Volumes jump at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 34.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9192 shares

Responsive Industries Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 June 2021.

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 34.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9192 shares. The stock increased 6.98% to Rs.3,702.00. Volumes stood at 9023 shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd registered volume of 16.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88241 shares. The stock rose 9.98% to Rs.161.50. Volumes stood at 92288 shares in the last session.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd registered volume of 32.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.27% to Rs.928.00. Volumes stood at 82238 shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd registered volume of 13.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.63% to Rs.1,302.00. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52201 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.3,066.55. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)