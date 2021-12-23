Inox Leisure starts operations of multiplex cinema theatre in Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Inox Leisure commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand with effect from, Thursday, 23 December 2021.

Inox Leisure Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 4 screens and 888 seats. Currently, it is present in 70 cities with 157 multiplexes, 662 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,49,717 seats across India.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.66 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 67.83 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose to Rs 47.44 crore during the quarter over Rs 0.36 crore in the corresponding quarter, last year.

Shares of Inox Leisure fell 0.01% to Rs 374.05 on BSE. Inox Leisure is a multiplex chains operator.

