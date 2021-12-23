Amara Raja Batteries Ltd soars 1.71%

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 618.9, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.4% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 618.9, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17086. The Sensex is at 57389.88, up 0.81%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has dropped around 2.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10652.55, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 618.75, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

