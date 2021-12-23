Exide Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 161.55, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.91% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% jump in NIFTY and a 19.4% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 161.55, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17086. The Sensex is at 57389.88, up 0.81%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10652.55, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

