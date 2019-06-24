Inox Wind up on commissioning project in Gujarat

Wind rose 2.06% to Rs 71.80 at 10:05 IST on BSE after the company said it commissioned common with ISTS network in

The announcement was made during market hours today, 24 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was down 58.81 points or 0.15% at 39,135.68.

On BSE, 5583 shares were traded in Wind counter, compared to a 2-week average of 8413 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 72.60 and an intraday low of Rs 70.60. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 113 on 12 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 55 on 16 May 2019.

Wind announced commissioning of the common power evacuation facilities at Bhuj in The common for the wind park comprise of a 220 KV sub-station, a 220 KV double circuit transmission line and associated infrastructure. This common infrastructure is capable of supporting power evacuation of over 600 MW.

On a consolidated basis, Inox Wind reported net loss of Rs 53.56 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 55.66 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales declined 11.7% to Rs 179.55 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Inox Wind is wind solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors.

