JMC Project (India) gains after securing orders

JMC Project (India) was up 1.64% to Rs 130.40 at 09:41 IST on the BSE after the company announced that it secured new orders of Rs 514 crore.

The announcement was made before market hours on Monday, 24 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 7.17 points, or 0.02% to 39,187.32.

On the BSE, 1721 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with 2-week daily average volumes of 7525 shares. The stock had hit a high of Rs 134 and a low of Rs 129.85 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 150 on 27 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 67 on 8 October 2018.

The company secured residential and commercial projects in South and totalling Rs 295 crore. It bagged factory works from a multinational client in of Rs 112 crore. It received institutional building order of Rs 107 crore in

JMC Project (India)'s net profit rose 42.1% to Rs 48.70 crore on a 29.7% rise in the net sales to Rs 937.49 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is one of the leading contracting company.

