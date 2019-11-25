Inox Wind update on SECI Tranche I projects

Inox Wind has been granted time extension by Solar Energy Corporation of India for the Scheduled Commissioning Date for 5*50 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects in Gujarat (SECI Tranche I) on account of delay in operationalization of Long Term Access by the Central Transmission Utility (CTU).

Out of the total 250 MW of SECI 1 at Dayapar, Gujarat, Inox Wind had successfully commissioned 200 MW in June & July, 2019.

Further, SECI has also granted permission to the Company to commission the balance 50 MW Project, which is already under execution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)