INR movements have been least disruptive, relative to peers: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India, in its December monetary policy stated that the story of the INR has been one of India's resilience and stability. The appreciation of the US dollar this year, which precipitated large scale depreciation of all major global currencies including the Indian rupee (INR), has drawn wide attention. It is important to make an objective assessment of the movement of the INR in the context of global and domestic macroeconomic and financial market developments. Through this episode of US dollar appreciation, the INR's movements have been the least disruptive, relative to peers, the central bank stated. In fact, the INR has appreciated against all other major currencies except a few. Cross-country comparisons of exchange rate movements are often made on an inflation-adjusted basis or what is called in real effective terms. On a financial year basis (i.e., from April 2022 to October 2022), the INR has appreciated by 3.2 per cent in real terms, even as several major currencies have depreciated, RBI added.

