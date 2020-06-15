Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 358.03 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 4.63% to Rs 40.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 358.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 395.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.83% to Rs 15.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 1346.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1449.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales358.03395.62 -10 1346.881449.57 -7 OPM %15.6711.91 -5.268.80 - PBDT61.4754.75 12 86.14181.77 -53 PBT42.3543.28 -2 17.19140.21 -88 NP40.9942.98 -5 15.99131.35 -88
