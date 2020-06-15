Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 358.03 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 4.63% to Rs 40.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 358.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 395.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.83% to Rs 15.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 1346.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1449.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

